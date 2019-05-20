Spectris (SXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,965 ($38.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,825 ($36.91) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.93 ($35.40).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,549 ($33.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,957 ($38.64).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 164.90 ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) by GBX 9.70 ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectris will post 17118.000214174 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $20.50. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other news, insider Clive Watson sold 8,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83), for a total transaction of £233,179.68 ($304,690.55). Also, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,658 ($34.73) per share, with a total value of £106,320 ($138,925.91).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

