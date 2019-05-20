Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy-shares-sold-by-intercontinental-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.