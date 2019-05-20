SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Stake Lowered by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $108.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1708 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

