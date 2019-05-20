SpartanNash (SPTN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPTN. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $74,254.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,190.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $32,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,081 shares in the company, valued at $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock worth $188,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

