Spark Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,600 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $263,161.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,617.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,435,949 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.31. 28,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/spark-investment-management-llc-buys-shares-of-47600-asbury-automotive-group-inc-abg.html.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.