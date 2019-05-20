S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $7,039,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $212.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/sp-global-inc-spgi-position-lowered-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.