Solstein Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG) Stock

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. United States Natural Gas Fund comprises about 1.5% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 550,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. 26,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,442. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/solstein-capital-llc-invests-264000-in-united-states-natural-gas-fund-lp-ung-stock.html.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.