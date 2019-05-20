Sito Mobile (SITO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

SITO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sito Mobile from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sito Mobile and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sito Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

Shares of Sito Mobile stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Sito Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter. Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 129.76% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sito Mobile will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sito Mobile by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sito Mobile by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 53,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sito Mobile by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sito Mobile by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 182,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 49,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.