Signature Bank (SBNY) Stake Raised by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,823,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,478,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

