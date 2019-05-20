Shopify (SHOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shopify delivered stellar first-quarter results and raised fiscal 2019 guidance. Robust performance of Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital drove top line growth. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. It continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently bolstering its merchant base. Moreover, the company is benefiting from retail’s rapid transition to mobile and social sales channels. Initiatives aimed at international expansion and innovative expansion of services remains noteworthy. Nonetheless, increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market, which is the fastest growing retail ecommerce market, is a headwind for Shopify.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.71.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $273.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.56. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $279.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after acquiring an additional 357,313 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shopify by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,312,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,041 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,063,000 after acquiring an additional 91,669 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

