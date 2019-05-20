SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $680,000 in Jumei International Holding Ltd (JMEI) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMEI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jumei International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Jumei International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumei International in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMEI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,302. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Jumei International Company Profile

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

