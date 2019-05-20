SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.76 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,309,348 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Cummins by 16,590.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $232,262,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cummins by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,460,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cummins by 1,826.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 569,797 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 360,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $169.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/sfe-investment-counsel-has-2-76-million-stake-in-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.