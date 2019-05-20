SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.76 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cummins by 12,091.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,309,348 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Cummins by 16,590.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $232,262,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cummins by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,460,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Cummins by 1,826.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 569,797 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 360,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $169.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.
In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.