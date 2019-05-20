Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,240,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,727,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,734,000 after purchasing an additional 770,542 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. 1,624,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,154. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 64,223 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $2,622,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $77,806.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,677 shares of company stock worth $11,027,956. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

