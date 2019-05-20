Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2,142.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,218,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,414,000 after buying an additional 3,915,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,428,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,495,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,103,000 after acquiring an additional 848,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,894,000 after purchasing an additional 512,820 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,051,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,139,000 after purchasing an additional 869,237 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.23 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

