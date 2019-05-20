Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 543 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen Donaghy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 501,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $984.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.37 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

