Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,753 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,557 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $106.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

