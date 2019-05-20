Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Livent Corporation’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gabelli downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

NASDAQ LTHM opened at $7.36 on Monday. Livent has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,914,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

