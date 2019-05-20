SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Down 35.1% This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $56,652.00 and $8,148.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

