Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) is Econ Financial Services Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $68.40 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

