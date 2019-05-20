Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 788.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $68.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,816. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

