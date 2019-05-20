Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Stake Decreased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

