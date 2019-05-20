Sabal Trust CO Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,788 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $75,624.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,169 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

