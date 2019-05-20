RSA Insurance Group plc (RSNAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RSA Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.39.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

