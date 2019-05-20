Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 3,350 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,965.77 ($38.75).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,529.50 ($33.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

