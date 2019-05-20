Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) a GBX 650 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 508 ($6.64) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695.36 ($9.09).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 502.40 ($6.56) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487 ($6.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 727 ($9.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of €0.52 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In related news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £253,000 ($330,589.31).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

