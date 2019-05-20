Rotork (ROR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 321.14 ($4.20).

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR opened at GBX 293.10 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75). The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 131,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £385,675.90 ($503,953.87).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.