Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 316 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays set a CHF 315 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 300 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 274.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

