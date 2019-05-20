Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.02 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 59,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.38 and a beta of 1.20.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $31.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

WARNING: “Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.02 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-has-1-02-million-position-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov.html.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.