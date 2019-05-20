Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,810,000 after buying an additional 509,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,084,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atkore International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,387,588.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,252.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.77 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v-acquires-new-position-in-atkore-international-group-inc-atkr.html.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.