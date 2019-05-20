River and Mercantile Group (RIV) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Buy

Numis Securities upgraded shares of River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) target price on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of LON:RIV opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.79 million and a PE ratio of 16.31. River and Mercantile Group has a one year low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

