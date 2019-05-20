Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,110 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.65.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

