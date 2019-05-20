Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research firms recently commented on RIGL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 332,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 320,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. 48,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $352.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

