Richard E. Allison, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DPZ traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,905. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.28 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after buying an additional 63,290 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/richard-e-allison-jr-sells-10000-shares-of-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-stock.html.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.