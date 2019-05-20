Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TEGNA were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TEGNA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TEGNA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.45 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

In other news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $406,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TEGNA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

