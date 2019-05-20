Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.58 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 14,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $739,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $5,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,016,332.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $18,010,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

