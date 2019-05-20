Reviewing Mymetics (MYMX) and Qiagen (QGEN)

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -425.24% N/A -59.28% Qiagen 12.45% 12.22% 5.77%

This table compares Mymetics and Qiagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $1.14 million N/A -$4.93 million N/A N/A Qiagen $1.50 billion 5.57 $190.38 million $1.34 27.66

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Mymetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mymetics and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen 0 5 5 0 2.50

Qiagen has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Qiagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen is more favorable than Mymetics.

Risk & Volatility

Mymetics has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiagen beats Mymetics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, an application for analysis and interpretation of human sequencing data generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based variant classification; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and order bioinformatics solutions and linking biological interpretation from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; QIAsymphony SP for sample preparation; QIAsymphony AS for assay setup; Rotor-Gene Q, a rotary real-time PCR cycler system; QIAstat-Dx for molecular analysis of common syndromes; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 for automation of higher-throughput PCR testing in clinical laboratories; and QIAcube and QIAcube connect workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has collaboration agreements with Ares Genetics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

