Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

RGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.06.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 526.10% and a negative return on equity of 186,717.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris acquired 1,136,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,227,640.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pascale Witz acquired 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,876.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,199,528 shares of company stock worth $1,295,490 and have sold 68,107 shares worth $83,478. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475,512 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

