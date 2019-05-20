Regalcoin (REC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Regalcoin has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $68,254.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003598 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

