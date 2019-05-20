Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ: LBRDK):

5/15/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

5/13/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/9/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,419. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $101.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

