Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ: LBRDK):
- 5/15/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 5/13/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/9/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/4/2019 – Liberty Broadband Corp Series C was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,419. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $101.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
