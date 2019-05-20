RB Capital Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 410,524 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

NYSE:SPG opened at $174.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $152.50 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

