Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $297,669,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,106,000 after acquiring an additional 227,363 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 374,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,165,000 after acquiring an additional 211,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,331,000 after acquiring an additional 206,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,831,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.05.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,680. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $435.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

