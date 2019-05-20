Raymond James & Associates Has $25.46 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $292,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,008,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 783,149 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,843,000 after acquiring an additional 752,837 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 845,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 591,961 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $101.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $155,990.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,438.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,753 shares of company stock worth $4,394,028. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

