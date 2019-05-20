Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $43.88 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

