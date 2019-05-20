Qvr LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Qvr LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 270,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,728,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 15.4% of Qvr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $285.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $294.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

