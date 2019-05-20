Quest Resource (QRHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

“We expect to generate $117.7M in 2019 revenues, and are projecting these to reach $254.8M in 2025, growing at a six-year CAGR of 13.7%. We expect SG&A expenses to grow modestly from $18.0M in 2019 to $23.3M in 2025, growing at a six-year CAGR of 4.4%.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.18. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $6,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 143,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.