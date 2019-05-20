Qbao Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $71,777.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

