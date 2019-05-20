Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Decreased by Analyst (NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

NVIDIA stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $737,230,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $914,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $394,670,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 2,866,055 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

