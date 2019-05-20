Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for One Liberty Properties, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for One Liberty Properties in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLP. ValuEngine upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE:OLP opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $85,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,946 shares of company stock worth $292,934. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 306.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.