Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q1 2020 guidance at EPS and its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $422.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $103,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 564,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,961 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

