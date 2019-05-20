Profile Utility Token Trading 17.4% Higher This Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $371,154.00 and approximately $113,650.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00060841 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015806 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00189225 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002219 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006318 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000792 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

